A knife-toting man hired to break into a stranger’s home and stroke him with a broom has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house. Photo: Shutterstock
Knife-wielding Australian man acquitted after entering wrong home for sexual fantasy
- Terrence Leroy, who was hired to break into a stranger’s home and stroke him with a broom, has been cleared of intimidation after turning up at the wrong place
- When Leroy and his partner realised they were at the wrong house, one of the men apologised and shook the resident’s hand before leaving
Topic | Australia
