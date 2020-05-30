A knife-toting man hired to break into a stranger’s home and stroke him with a broom has been cleared of intimidation after accidentally entering the wrong house. Photo: Shutterstock
Knife-wielding Australian man acquitted after entering wrong home for sexual fantasy

  • Terrence Leroy, who was hired to break into a stranger’s home and stroke him with a broom, has been cleared of intimidation after turning up at the wrong place
  • When Leroy and his partner realised they were at the wrong house, one of the men apologised and shook the resident’s hand before leaving
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:00am, 30 May, 2020

