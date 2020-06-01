The relatively mild declines during the height of the lockdown will raise hopes the losses in the housing market may be less than initially feared. Photo: AFP
Australian property prices ease for the first time in nearly 12 months due to coronavirus lockdown
- The real test could come later this year he real test will come later this year when assistance packages are scaled back
- Almost 430,000 borrowers are on six-month payment holidays and about 2.9 million workers are receiving wage subsidies
Topic | Asia housing and property
The relatively mild declines during the height of the lockdown will raise hopes the losses in the housing market may be less than initially feared. Photo: AFP