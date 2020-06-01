Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week Australia needed 160,000 to 210,000 arrivals to sustain GDP per capita growth. Photo: dpa
In Australia, stalled migration is bad news as faltering economy heads for first recession in 30 years
- Net immigration is expected to fall 85 per cent in the financial year to June 2021, curbing demand for everything from cars and property to education and wedding rings
- Immigration is a politically divisive topic in Australia but there is a broad consensus the country needs its 200,000 to 300,000 annual intake to grow consumption demand and fill skills shortages
Topic | Australian Economy
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week Australia needed 160,000 to 210,000 arrivals to sustain GDP per capita growth. Photo: dpa