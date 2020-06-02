Police restrain an Aboriginal teenager on the ground during an arrest in Sydney. The police constable has been placed on restricted duties as the incident is investigated. Source: Facebook
Australian police officer who kicked, slammed Aboriginal teen to the ground under investigation
- The constable was placed on restricted duties after a video of the arrest of the 17-year-old in Sydney’s Surrey Hills suburb was circulated on social media
- This comes as thousands took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney on Tuesday over the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minneapolis
