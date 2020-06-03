Riot police rush demonstrators as they clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump’s photo-op in front of St John's Episcopal Church on Monday. Photo: Reuters
George Floyd protests: Australia to probe US law enforcement violence against news crew
- Correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers of Australia’s 7NEWS were charged by police officers and National Guard units
- Incident marks one of first major diplomatic fissures to result from nationwide wave of racial unrest in US
