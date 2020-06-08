Canadian director James Cameron, left, and US producer Jon Landau land at Wellington International Airport on May 31, 2020. Photo: Lightstorm Entertainment via Reuters
Filming for Avatar sequel begins as New Zealand last coronavirus case recovers
- The country has reported no new cases since February 28, and will decide whether to remove all social distancing and economic restrictions
- New Zealand’s borders remain closed to foreigners, but the government gave special permission for director James Cameron and his film crew to enter
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Canadian director James Cameron, left, and US producer Jon Landau land at Wellington International Airport on May 31, 2020. Photo: Lightstorm Entertainment via Reuters