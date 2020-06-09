People enjoy time outdoors at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch on June 9, 2020. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand begins coronavirus-free life with hugs, shopping and party plans

  • The country on Monday said it had zero Covid-19 cases, becoming one of the first places in the world to return to pre-pandemic normality
  • Restaurants have removed safe distancing measures, while offices have reopened and buses are packed with commuters
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:06pm, 9 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People enjoy time outdoors at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch on June 9, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE