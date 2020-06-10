Education is Australia’s fourth-largest export, with more than 500,000 international students enrolled last year. Photo: AFP
Australia dismisses China’s pandemic-era racism warning to students
- Australian education minister said the country was a multicultural society that welcomed foreign visitors after Beijing warned students of the dangers of studying Down Under
- The advisory was the latest in an escalating spat between Beijing and Canberra that was triggered by Australia’s call for a probe into Covid-19 origin
