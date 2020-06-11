Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP via DPA
Australia won’t be intimidated by China’s ‘coercion’, prime minister says
- China has in recent weeks banned Australian beef imports and imposed tariffs on Australian barley, as well as issuing warnings about racist attacks
- PM Scott Morrison rubbished the warnings and said he would never trade his country’s values in response to coercion ‘from wherever it comes’
Topic | China-Australia relations
