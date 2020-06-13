Director James Cameron (L) and US producer Jon Landau arrive at Wellington airport to resume the filming of the Avatar sequels. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand to ease coronavirus border rules after row over exemption to ‘Avatar’ crew
- Director James Cameron and a crew of 55 were let into the country last month to film an Avatar sequel
- The exemption prompted complaints from those who remained shut out by New Zealand’s border closure
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Director James Cameron (L) and US producer Jon Landau arrive at Wellington airport to resume the filming of the Avatar sequels. Photo: Reuters