Cam Gillespie was arrested in 2013 at Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. File photo: Edward Wong
Australia says China death sentence for Cam Gillespie not considered retaliatory
- Cam Gillespie was arrested in 2013 at Baiyun Airport on charges of attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine
- Australia’s trade minister said death sentence shouldn’t be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic
Topic | China-Australia relations
