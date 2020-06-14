Cam Gillespie was arrested in 2013 at Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. File photo: Edward Wong
Asia /  Australasia

Australia says China death sentence for Cam Gillespie not considered retaliatory

  • Cam Gillespie was arrested in 2013 at Baiyun Airport on charges of attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine
  • Australia’s trade minister said death sentence shouldn’t be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:47pm, 14 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cam Gillespie was arrested in 2013 at Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. File photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE