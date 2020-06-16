A pop-up community Covid-19 testing station in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP
New Zealand reports two new coronavirus cases, its first in 25 days
- New Zealand, which has recorded only 22 deaths, last week declared it had eliminated community transmission of the virus
- Domestic restrictions including social distancing requirements and limits on public gatherings were lifted, although strict border controls remain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
