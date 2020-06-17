A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter on patrol. Photo: Airbus
New Zealand orders military to watch over borders after quarantine bungle allowed coronavirus back in
- A 24-day run with no new cases was broken on Tuesday when it emerged two women from Britain had been allowed out of quarantine early without testing
- The pair were eventually found to be infected, but only after they made a 650 kilometre road-trip from Auckland to Wellington to see a dying relative
