A student reads at the Quadrangle of the University of Sydney. File photo: AAP Image via AP
Coronavirus: Australia to shut borders until 2021, but will let international students in
- Canberra will allow international students and long-term visitors to enter as long as they comply with a 14-day quarantine period
- The return of international students will be a boost for universities, with the international education sector worth US$26.1 billion a year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A student reads at the Quadrangle of the University of Sydney. File photo: AAP Image via AP