Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: EPA
Australia targeted in ‘malicious’ cyberattack by state actor, PM Morrison says
- Suspicion will likely fall on Beijing, which has recently slapped trade sanctions on Australian products amid an escalating row over Chinese influence
- Australia enraged China by calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and accusing China of fuelling a virus ‘infodemic’
