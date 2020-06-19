Kiribati President Taneti Maamau and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Reuters
Kiribati caught in tug of war between China and Taiwan as presidential run-off approaches
- President Taneti Maamau is pro-Beijing but his challenger, Banuera Berina, broke with the government last year after it abandoned Taiwan as an ally
- According to former president Anote Tong, ‘the Taiwan-China issue’ has dominated the campaign, fuelling debate about the benefits of ties with Beijing
Topic | Diplomacy
