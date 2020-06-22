A visual representation of the virtual currency bitcoin. Photo: Reuters


New Zealand seizes US$90 million from Russian bitcoin fraud suspect

  • Alexander Vinnik, who is in custody in France facing fraud charges, operated digital currency exchange BTC-e until his arrest in 2017 in Greece
  • A three-way extradition tussle between the US, France and Russia ensued. His charges include identity theft, money laundering and fraud
Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press
Updated: 7:30pm, 22 Jun, 2020

