A visual representation of the virtual currency bitcoin. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand seizes US$90 million from Russian bitcoin fraud suspect
- Alexander Vinnik, who is in custody in France facing fraud charges, operated digital currency exchange BTC-e until his arrest in 2017 in Greece
- A three-way extradition tussle between the US, France and Russia ensued. His charges include identity theft, money laundering and fraud
Topic | New Zealand
