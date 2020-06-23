Chicos are made by Nestle, under their Australian brand Allen's, out of gelatinous sugar flavoured with cocoa. Its packaging carried an image of a black baby in overalls until at least 2013. Photo: Twitter
Australia’s ‘Red Skins’ chews, ‘Chicos’ jellies bite the dust amid global backlash over racist branding
- Raspberry flavoured ‘Red Skins’ and chocolate jelly ‘Chicos’ have been made in Australia under the Allen’s brand, owned by Nestle, for decades
- Their renaming comes amid global protests against racism and follows a similar decision related to the Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s brands
Topic | Australia
