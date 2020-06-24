Medical workers staff a drive-through Covid-19 testing site located in a shopping centre car park in Melbourne. The uptick in new infections has seen thousands of people queuing for tests. Photo: AFP
Australia sees first coronavirus death in over a month, amid fears of second wave
- Victoria state reported 20 overnight cases and one death, as it struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Melbourne
- The state extended its state of emergency for another month and reimposed restrictions on gatherings, while supermarkets placed limits on specific goods
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Medical workers staff a drive-through Covid-19 testing site located in a shopping centre car park in Melbourne. The uptick in new infections has seen thousands of people queuing for tests. Photo: AFP