Medical workers staff a drive-through Covid-19 testing site located in a shopping centre car park in Melbourne. The uptick in new infections has seen thousands of people queuing for tests. Photo: AFP
Australia sees first coronavirus death in over a month, amid fears of second wave

  • Victoria state reported 20 overnight cases and one death, as it struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Melbourne
  • The state extended its state of emergency for another month and reimposed restrictions on gatherings, while supermarkets placed limits on specific goods
Updated: 2:20pm, 24 Jun, 2020

