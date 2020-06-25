Qantas Airways planes are seen grounded at Brisbane Airport. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Australian airline to cancel nearly all its international flights until at least October and slash domestic routes. Photo: Bloomberg
Australia’s Qantas to cut 6,000 jobs as coronavirus hits aviation sector
- Qantas Airways, which is celebrating its centenary this year, said it will raise US$1.3 billion in equity and embark on a three-year cost-cutting programme
- It will ground 100 planes for up to a year, including its Airbus A380s, while it has immediately retired its remaining Boeing 747s
Topic | Australia
