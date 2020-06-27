A shopper walks past near-empty shelves of toilet paper at a supermarket in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: toilet paper limits imposed as panic buying returns to Australia

  • Australia’s two biggest supermarket chains said they were reimposing nationwide quotas on purchases of toilet paper to counter a surge in demand
  • The hoarding was triggered by a spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne
Updated: 5:00am, 27 Jun, 2020

