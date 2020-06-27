The Mellonsfolly Ranch recreates an 1860s frontier town in Wyoming. Photo: Handout / Sotheby’s International Realty
US investors eye US$7.5 million Old West town – for sale in New Zealand
- The Mellonsfolly Ranch, in New Zealand’s North Island, is a replica of an 1860s Wyoming frontier town
- The ranch, which can be rented out for US$9,600 for two nights, also produces some 15.5 tons of manuka honey
