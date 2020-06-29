New South Wales state opposition lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane arrives at his home in Sydney on June 26. Photo: AP
Australian MP denies wrongdoing after home raided over China links
- Shaoquett Moselmane, a member of the opposition, said he was not a suspect in a police investigation into people suspected of working with Beijing
- Australia has accused China of seeking to interfere in its domestic politics, allegations that have strained relations
Topic | Australia
New South Wales state opposition lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane arrives at his home in Sydney on June 26. Photo: AP