Beijing has clashed repeatedly with Canberra but has publicly denied orchestrating the cyberattacks. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Australasia

Australia ramps up cybersecurity spending after state-backed attacks linked to China

  • Canberra plans to spend an additional US$928 million to counter malicious cyber activity that the PM says is increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication
  • As with state-backed cyberattacks on Australia’s parliament, political parties and universities last year, China has been seen as the likely culprit
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:25pm, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has clashed repeatedly with Canberra but has publicly denied orchestrating the cyberattacks. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE