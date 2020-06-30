Beijing has clashed repeatedly with Canberra but has publicly denied orchestrating the cyberattacks. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia ramps up cybersecurity spending after state-backed attacks linked to China
- Canberra plans to spend an additional US$928 million to counter malicious cyber activity that the PM says is increasing in frequency, scale and sophistication
- As with state-backed cyberattacks on Australia’s parliament, political parties and universities last year, China has been seen as the likely culprit
Topic | Australia
