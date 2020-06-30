Leaders listen during the Pacific Islands Countries Informal Dialogue with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in 2018. Photo: AP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: New Zealand moves Apec summit online, says no to return of international students

  • The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum would have brought in thousands of people culminating in a leader’s week in November 2021
  • Officials cited planning and security concerns for the cancellation, noting that quarantine facilities are already being stretched by returning citizens
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agencies

Updated: 2:30pm, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Leaders listen during the Pacific Islands Countries Informal Dialogue with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE