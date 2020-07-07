Australian government advice for China and Hong Kong remains ‘do not travel’, in accordance with the blanket ban on all overseas travel imposed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
Australians ‘at risk of arbitrary detention’ in China, government warns
- New advice is likely to further unsettle relations already strained by trade disputes, allegations of espionage and the national security law for Hong Kong
- Australian government advice for China and Hong Kong remains ‘do not travel’, in accordance with the blanket ban in response to coronavirus pandemic
Topic | China-Australia relations
Australian government advice for China and Hong Kong remains ‘do not travel’, in accordance with the blanket ban on all overseas travel imposed in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP