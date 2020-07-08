About 3,000 residents of public housing tower blocks from leaving their apartments even for food. Photo: EPA
Australia coronavirus: quarantine guards spread disease, leading to Melbourne’s new lockdown
- Failures included improper use of personal protection equipment, allowing families to mix and even some guards having sex with quarantined guests
- Virus spread among the guards who car pooled or shared cigarette lighters, and then unwittingly introduced the disease to their own communities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
About 3,000 residents of public housing tower blocks from leaving their apartments even for food. Photo: EPA