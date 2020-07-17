Hundreds of samples can be tested every hour, the researchers said. Photo: Xinhua
Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test in world first
- The test uses 25 microlitres of plasma from blood samples and looks for agglutination, or a clustering of red blood cells, caused by the coronavirus
- Hundreds of samples can be tested every hour, the researchers said, and they hope it can also be used to detect antibodies
