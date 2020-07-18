Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a press conference outside the Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: AAP / DPA
Coronavirus: Australia PM postpones parliament amid spike in infections
- Scott Morrison the next planned sitting would be cancelled on the advice of the chief medical officer who warned of ‘significant risk’
- In Canberra, the number of Covid-19 cases was zero for weeks, until several arrivals from Melbourne brought new cases in July
