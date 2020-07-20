Australia’s Melbourne city has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks. Photo: AFPAustralia’s Melbourne city has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks. Photo: AFP
Australia’s Melbourne city has made it compulsory for people to wear face masks. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Australia’s Victoria state records 275 new cases; Japan’s domestic travel campaign panned

  • A woman in her 80s is the 39th virus victim in Victoria state, where a new surge could take ‘weeks’ to subside, a health official says
  • In Japan, polls show most people don’t support the Abe government’s plan to boost local travel as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, particularly in Tokyo
Updated: 12:25pm, 20 Jul, 2020

