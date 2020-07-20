Popular video-sharing app TikTok is under scrutiny in Australia over its Chinese ownership. Photo: DPAPopular video-sharing app TikTok is under scrutiny in Australia over its Chinese ownership. Photo: DPA
Australia scrutinises Chinese-owned TikTok over foreign interference, data privacy

  • The popular social media platform, owned by China’s Bytedance, recently set up an office in Australia, and said it is not politically aligned
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government was ‘having a good look at TikTok’ as the US analyses its ‘national security risks’
Reuters
Updated: 11:39pm, 20 Jul, 2020

