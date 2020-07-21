At least three women complained of receiving unsolicited messages from Andrew Falloon that contained pornographic images. Photo: ShutterstockAt least three women complained of receiving unsolicited messages from Andrew Falloon that contained pornographic images. Photo: Shutterstock
New Zealand politician quits parliament after sexting scandal rocks opposition

  • Andrew Falloon abruptly resigned from parliament on Tuesday after being accused of sending sexually explicit images to women and lying about it
  • The incident is yet another blow to the National Party ahead of a general election on September 19, undermining its competency claims
Updated: 12:14pm, 21 Jul, 2020

