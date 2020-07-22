New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured with Iain Lees-Galloway at parliament in Wellington earlier this month. Photo: New Zealand Herald via APNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured with Iain Lees-Galloway at parliament in Wellington earlier this month. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand PM sacks immigration minister over office affair

  • Jacinda Ardern dismissed Iain Lees-Galloway after discovering he had an affair with a former colleague
  • Details of his affair were passed on to Ardern’s office on Tuesday by opposition leader Judith Collins
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:15pm, 22 Jul, 2020

