New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured with Iain Lees-Galloway at parliament in Wellington earlier this month. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand PM sacks immigration minister over office affair
- Jacinda Ardern dismissed Iain Lees-Galloway after discovering he had an affair with a former colleague
- Details of his affair were passed on to Ardern’s office on Tuesday by opposition leader Judith Collins
Topic | New Zealand
