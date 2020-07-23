People walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFP
Australia braces for economy to shrink at fastest pace in history, biggest deficit in 75 years
- The country faces a recession for the first time in three decades as its budget deficit is set to blow out to US$132 billion - almost one-tenth of GDP
- Much of the forecast deficit comes from massive stimulus spending designed to keep the economy afloat and prevent a full-blown economic depression
