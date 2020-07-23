People walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFPPeople walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFP
People walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Australia braces for economy to shrink at fastest pace in history, biggest deficit in 75 years

  • The country faces a recession for the first time in three decades as its budget deficit is set to blow out to US$132 billion - almost one-tenth of GDP
  • Much of the forecast deficit comes from massive stimulus spending designed to keep the economy afloat and prevent a full-blown economic depression
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:45pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFPPeople walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFP
People walk through Sydney's central business district on Thursday. Australia’s economy is set to shrink at its fastest pace in history. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE