A China coastguard ship seen in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone area north of the Natuna island on January 11, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Australia joins US in rejecting China’s claims in South China Sea
- Canberra believes there is ‘no legal basis’ for Beijing’s claims to the disputed sea via its so-called nine-dash line
- The move aligns Australia with the Trump administration, which earlier this month reversed a previous policy of not taking sides in such disputes
Topic | Australia
