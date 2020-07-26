Medical staff dispose of clinical waste at the St Basil’s Home for the Aged Care in Victoria, which has had an outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: EPAMedical staff dispose of clinical waste at the St Basil’s Home for the Aged Care in Victoria, which has had an outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: EPA
Australia suffers its deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

  • The number of coronavirus deaths in Australia’s Victoria hit a record high of 10 in 24 hours
  • State leader left open possibility of extending Melbourne’s six-week lockdown
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:25pm, 26 Jul, 2020

