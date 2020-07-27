In May, federal police said they were investigating at least 25 cases of kidnapping extortion scams targeting Chinese students. Photo: AFP
Chinese students in Australia are being targeted in kidnapping scams, police warn
- At least 25 fake kidnappings across Australia have been reported this year, with eight reported in New South Wales state
- The scammers have netted some US$2.27 million in ransoms so far this year, with one family losing US$1.4 million
