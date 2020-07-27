Lynas is the biggest producer of rare earths outside China. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s Lynas to design Texas rare earths factory as US seeks to reduce reliance on China
- Lynas, the largest producer outside China, won funding from the US Department of Defence to design a rare earths processing plant in Texas
- China supplies about 80 per cent of America’s rare earths imports, according to the US Geological Survey
Topic | Australia
Lynas is the biggest producer of rare earths outside China. Photo: Reuters