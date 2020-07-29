Australia says the project is expected to inject billions of dollars into the economy and create thousands of jobs. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia fast-tracks US$16 billion plan to send solar power to Singapore
- The project aims to link an Australian solar farm to Singapore and Indonesia via a 3,700km undersea cable
- Marine survey work is expected to begin from August
