Ambulance officers transport a resident from an aged care home in Melbourne on July 29, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Australia’s Victoria reports record 723 new cases, 13 deaths
- Victoria’s new record daily infections comes as a second wave centred on aged-care facilities sweeps the state
- Meanwhile, Vietnam has reported eight new local cases linked to the Da Nang outbreak, and also one in Hanoi
