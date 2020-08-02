Australian Defence Force personnel and Victorian police patrol in Melbourne, where a night curfew has bee ordered. Photo: DPA
State of disaster and curfew declared in Australia’s coronavirus-hit Victoria
- Sweeping new restrictions begin on Sunday night across Melbourne and elsewhere
- India reported nearly 55,000 new cases and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day
