Police officers and soldiers patrol a popular running track in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Australia’s Victoria deploys army, imposes hefty fines to enforce isolation
- The state on Tuesday reported 439 new cases. It has tightened restrictions on people’s daily movements to slow the spread of coronavirus
- Victoria’s spiralling Covid-19 outbreak is likely to prolong Australia’s first recession in almost three decades

