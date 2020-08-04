New Zealand couple Neville and Feeonaa Clifton pose next to the San Aotea II fishing boat in the Falkland Islands. Photo: Feeonaa/Neville Clifton via AP
Stranded by coronavirus, New Zealand honeymooners hitch ride from Falkland Islands on Antarctic boat
- The Cliftons, who ended up spending 12 weeks in lockdown with an elderly aunt on the remote islands, are finally home
- Skipper Shane Cottle said he was a bit nervous at first about taking the couple on his vessel, but they turned out to be lovely
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New Zealand couple Neville and Feeonaa Clifton pose next to the San Aotea II fishing boat in the Falkland Islands. Photo: Feeonaa/Neville Clifton via AP