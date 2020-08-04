University of Melbourne academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert appears on ‘The Modern Middle East’ in 2017. Photo: AP
Jailed in Iran for spying, Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert ‘well’ after consular visit, officials say
- Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been detained in Iran since September 2018, when she was arrested at the airport after attending an academic conference
- She is serving a 10 year sentence for espionage, is often held in solitary confinement and has frequently attempted suicide, according to reports
