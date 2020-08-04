An Australian Army helicopter lands near the sailors’ SOS sign on Pikelot Island. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Sailors stranded on Pacific desert island use giant SOS to attract rescue
- The men had been missing for nearly three days when their distress signal was spotted on uninhabited Pikelot Island
- They had apparently intended to travel about 43km in their 7-metre boat, but were found 190km from where they set out
Topic | Pacific nations
