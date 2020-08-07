A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut. Photo: Reuters
Worried Australians want plant storing chemical linked to Beirut blast moved
- Orica has stored up to 12,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at its Kooragang Island plant in Newcastle
- Three hundred residents are campaigning for the plant to be relocated, or its stockpiles to be significantly reduced
Topic | Australia
A soldier stands at the devastated site of the explosion at the port of Beirut. Photo: Reuters