New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland. Photo: EPA
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern begins re-election campaign after successful coronavirus response
- Ardern hit 60 per cent support in the latest surveys after her leadership through Christchurch mosque attacks, White Island volcanic eruption and the pandemic
- A country of 5 million people, New Zealand has had only 22 Covid-19 deaths and it has been 99 days since the last recorded case of infection from an unknown source
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
