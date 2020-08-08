New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern begins re-election campaign after successful coronavirus response

  • Ardern hit 60 per cent support in the latest surveys after her leadership through Christchurch mosque attacks, White Island volcanic eruption and the pandemic
  • A country of 5 million people, New Zealand has had only 22 Covid-19 deaths and it has been 99 days since the last recorded case of infection from an unknown source
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:58pm, 8 Aug, 2020

