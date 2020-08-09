Customers at a cafe enjoy lunch in the sunshine in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand marked a 100 days of being free from the coronavirus in its communities. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australia has deadliest day as New Zealand records 100 days without a domestic case
- New Zealand’s successful fight has made it one of the safest places in the world right now
- Australia had its deadliest pandemic day, with 17 Covid-19 fatalities in the state of Victoria
