Customers at a cafe enjoy lunch in the sunshine in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand marked a 100 days of being free from the coronavirus in its communities. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Australia has deadliest day as New Zealand records 100 days without a domestic case

  • New Zealand’s successful fight has made it one of the safest places in the world right now
  • Australia had its deadliest pandemic day, with 17 Covid-19 fatalities in the state of Victoria
Agencies

Updated: 1:10pm, 9 Aug, 2020

