Coronavirus latest: New Zealand’s largest city back in lockdown after first cases in 102 days
- New Zealand initially contained the virus by imposing a strict lockdown in late March when only about 100 people had tested positive for the disease
- Preparations for the country’s general election, scheduled for September 19, have also been thrown into doubt after PM delayed dissolving parliament
