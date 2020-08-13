A police officer wearing a protective masks talks to defence force staff at a checkpoint in Auckland. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus latest: New Zealand PM warns new outbreak will get worse as officials trace 14 infections
- After nearly three months without new local cases, New Zealand’s largest city has returned to lockdown
- In Singapore, about 800 migrant workers have been quarantined after a case of Covid-19 was discovered in a dormitory that had been cleared
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
